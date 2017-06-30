Media: Princess Margareta of Romania receives Swiss citizenship

Princes Margareta of Romania, the custodian of the Romanian Crown, received the Swiss citizenship in a ceremony at the Palais de Beaulieu in Lausanne, royalcentral.co.uk reported.

The princess, who was born in Lausanne, said she will keep her Romanian nationality as she has “Romanian blood.”

“Our royal family and the canton of Vaud share a common history. I was born in Lausanne; I married in Lausanne. Switzerland was my only home when my family was in exile. Today I thank her for all she has done for us,” the princess said, quoted by royalcentral.co.uk. “Switzerland is my adopted country, I have Romanian blood.”

Princess Margareta, alongside her husband Prince Radu, is currently visiting her father King Michael of Romania in Switzerland, where he resides. The 95 year old monarch has a private residence in Switzerland, which shared with his wife, Anne of Bourbon-Parma, until she passed away in 2016.

King Michael, the last sovereign of Romania, is in a fragile but stable health condition, the Romanian Royal House said recently. The king withdrew from public life in 2016, when he passed the responsibility of representing the Romanian Royal House to Princess Margareta.

The 1913 royal constitution, no longer in use, barred women from succeeding to the throne. In 2007, King Michael designated Princess Margareta as the custodian of the Romanian Crown. He also asked the Parliament to allow female succession, in the event that the monarchy is restored.

Princess Margareta, who has no children, has four younger sisters and no brothers. Princess Elena and Elena’s daughter Elisabeta-Karina follow Princess Margareta in the succession line. Nicholas Medforth-Mills, the only son of Princess Elena, was withdrawn his royalty status in 2015.

