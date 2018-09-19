22 °C
Media: Apple sets up company in Romania

by Irina Marica
American giant Apple has set up a company in Romania, which it controls directly through its subsidiary in Ireland – the center of its European business, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company, named Apple Sales Romania SRL, has a share capital of RON 1,000 and is owned by Apple Distribution International in Ireland and Apple Sales Ireland. Its administrator is Peter Ronald Denwood who, according to his LinkedIn profile, has been the legal director for Apple’s international business since September 2013.

The request to start the company was filed on August 24, 2018, in Bucharest.

At present, Apple products are sold in Romania through resellers. Back in 2015, eMag, the biggest online retailer in Romania, opened the country’s first Apple Shop in one of its showrooms in Bucharest.

