Media agencies in Romania see higher revenues in 2017

by Romania Insider
Most media agencies active on the Romanian market recorded higher revenues in 2017 compared to 2016, according to official data from the Finance Ministry, cited by local Hotnews.ro.

Zenith Media Communications remained the biggest media agency in Romania, with a turnover of EUR 54.6 million in 2017, up by almost a quarter over 2016. The company also recorded a net profit of EUR 1.27 million.

Publicis Groupe Media, which is part of the same international group as Zenith, was second, with a turnover of EUR 52.1 million, up 21% year-on-year. Media Invest came third, with EUR 44.5 million, up only 3% year-on-year, followed by McCann Erickson, which increased its business by 17%, to EUR 44.2 million. Initiative Media also saw a 13% increase in turnover, to EUR 36.7 million.

Most agencies also recorded higher profits compared to 2016. McCann Erickson recorded the highest net profit, of EUR 1.55 million, up 39% year-on-year.

