Swiss investor opens private medical clinic in Constanta

Swiss investor Phillippe Jacobs, co-president of Jacobs Holdings, in partnership with investment management company Ascenta Management, entered the local medical services market by launching a radiotherapy center in Constanta under the MedEuropa brand.

The clinic required an investment of some EUR 5 million.

“We chose Constanta to open the first MedEuropa clinic because medical statistics show that in the Dobrogea region, totalling one million people, more than 3,000 new patients with oncological diseases are registered each year and there are no medical units in the area to provide radiotherapy services,” said Dr. Bogdan Angheloiu, General Manager MedEuropa.

The company plans to develop a network of ten such radiotherapy clinics in the next five years. The next clinic will be opened in Bucharest in the third quarter of next year.

In Romania, more than 100,000 new oncology patients are diagnosed annually, according to medical practice protocols, more than 60% of them should have included radiotherapy as a treatment method.

Phillippe Jacobs and Ascenta Management also developed the Coresi Office Park office project in Brasov.

