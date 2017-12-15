Several measures taken at Bucharest subway after recent incidents

Several measures aimed at increasing the passengers’ safety have been taken at the Bucharest subway after a woman was killed and another woman was attacked while in metro stations.

Bucharest subway operator Metrorex announced on Friday, December 15, that subway train mechanics were retrained so as to pay more attention to what happens in front of the train when entering the stations, and to take all the measures for early train braking in case of emergency.

Metrorex also recommended passengers to not stay close to the platform edge. Moreover, announcements in this sense are transmitted more often through the sound systems in the subway stations.

Meanwhile, the Bucharest Police announced that officers are patrolling the stations dressed up as civilians, reports local Mediafax. The travelers are, however, advised to call the emergency number 112 if needed.

On Tuesday, December 12, a 36-year-old woman pushed another woman in front of the subway train, killing her. The horrific incident occurred a few hours after the same woman tried to kill another young woman in the same way, in another station. She is now under arrest and is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Moreover, on Friday, December 15, two women have told authorities that an unknown person threatened them in subway stations. The first complaint was made at 10:00, when a woman claimed that she had been threatened at Unirii 1 station. The police made an arrest in this case within the next hour. Then, another person announced a similar incident, which allegedly took place at Pipera station. The police are now trying to find out if the two complaints refer to the same person.

The recent incidents seem to have had a negative effect on subway commuters in Bucharest. Local Digi24 has published a photo (below) showing passengers in a subway station waiting for the train with their backs against the wall.

Irina Marica, [email protected]