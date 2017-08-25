Measles kills 10-month-old Iraqi refugee in Romania

The ongoing measles outbreak keeps making victims in Romania.

A 10-month-old girl, who was a refugee from Iraq, became the 33rd victim of the infection, reports local Digi24.

The girl arrived in Romania on July 7 with her family, and the doctors diagnosed her with measles in August. They also discovered that the child was suffering from malnutrition and severe psychomotor retardation.

The measles outbreak is still a major problem in Romania, with more than 8,900 cases reported across the country until August 25, including 33 deaths, according to data from the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT). Most deaths were registered in Timis (9), Dolj (7), and Arad (6) counties.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by a virus. It causes a total-body skin rash and flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, and runny nose. According to information posted on the World Health Organization’s website, the virus is highly contagious, spreading by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, and direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions. Unvaccinated young children pose the highest risk of measles and its complications, including death.

The Romanian Government adopted earlier this month a draft bill on the organization and financing of population vaccination. The project was sent to the Parliament for approval and could come into force in January 2018.

