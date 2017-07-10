Measles death toll keeps rising in Romania

The ongoing measles epidemic in Romania has infected 7,647 people by July 7 this year, killing a total of 31 people, according to information from the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT).

A total of 365 new cases of measles have been registered in the last week.

The 31 deaths were reported in Timis (8), Arad (6), Dolj (6), Caras Severin (3), Bihor (1), Cluj (1), Calarasi (1), Satu Mare (1), Vaslui (1), Mures (1), and Galati (1) counties, and Bucharest (1).

The report released two weeks before, on June 23, showed a total of 7,282 cases of measles in Romania, and 30 deaths.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by a virus. It causes a total-body skin rash and flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, and runny nose. According to information posted on the World Health Organization’s website, the virus is highly contagious, spreading by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact, and direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions. Unvaccinated young children pose the highest risk of measles and its complications, including death.

