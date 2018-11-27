Mazars relocates Bucharest offices to Globalworth Campus

Financial consultancy firm Mazars has relocated its offices in Bucharest to Globalworth Campus following an extensive fit-out project, the company announced.

“The Romanian relocation is the latest in an international program of office improvements and moves, proving Mazars commitment as modern firm,” said Dino Ebneter, country managing partner Mazars.

“Our team has developed from 80 to more than 200 professionals over the past five years; this new office gives us a fantastic base from which we can build further growth and support our clients for years to come,” he added.

Globalworth Campus is an 88,000 sqm office project developed next to the Pipera subway station in North-Eastern Bucharest.

[email protected]