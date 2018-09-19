22 °C
Mazars names new Tax Partner in Romania

by Romania Insider
International accountancy and advisory firm Mazars has appointed Bianca Vlad as Local Tax Partner in Romania.

She has expertise with Romanian and EU Indirect Taxation and has worked to help a wide range of businesses develop and maximize value for both owners and stakeholders, for over 15 years.

Bianca Vlad joined the Mazars senior leadership team in early 2017 and shall continue her role in growing the tax advisory expertise, profile and client portfolio.

Mazars has been active on the Romanian market since 1995. The company currently has more than 160 professionals at its local office.

