Sweden’s national bowling champion wins international competition in Bucharest

Mattias Wettenberg, Sweden’s national bowling champion, won the 2017 edition of IBIBO – International Open Bowling Tournament, organized at the IDM Club in Bucharest from September 30 to October 8.

In the final round, Wettenberg defeated his countryman Kevin Klarsson. Both players were at their first IBIBO participation.

Greek Vasilis Stefopoulos ended the competition on the third place, up one position from last year’s edition. The best-ranked Romanian player was Romeo Găgenoiu, who finished the competition sixth.

Around 160 players from 17 countries participated in this year’s edition of IBIBO. They came from countries such as Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Great Britain, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and Turkey. Romania was represented by a record number of over 70 participants.

Swedish player Joline Persson Planefors won last year’s IBIBO. It was the first time when a female player won the competition.

Irina Marica, [email protected]