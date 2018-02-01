Massive Attack concert in Bucharest this summer

English trip hop group Massive Attack will perform in the Romanian capital this summer. The concert is scheduled for June 21, and will be organized at Arenele Romane.

Massive Attack was formed 30 years ago in Bristol, being considered the pioneers of trip hop. The group has won numerous music awards so far, including a Brit Award—winning Best British Dance Act, two MTV Europe Music Awards, and two Q Awards. They are the authors of five studio albums sold in over 11 million copies worldwide.

The band also had numerous collaborations with other important artists such as Tricky, Portishead, and Young Fathers. In fact, Young Fathers will perform in the opening of the Massive Attack concert in Bucharest.

Tickets for the June 21 concert are already on sale. The organizers have put up for sale an early bird package that costs RON 170 and includes early access, a free drink, and a special gift. After all the tickets in this package are sold, the usual tickets will also cost RON 170, but they will not offer any benefits. On the day of the concert, entry will cost RON 190.

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventim.ro, and from Orange, Vodafone, Germanos, and Carrefour stores, OMV gas stations, and Humanitas and Carturesti bookshops.

Irina Marica, [email protected]