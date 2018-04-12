20.5 °C
Regional Romanian restaurant chain expands to capital

by Romania Insider
One of the largest restaurant chains in Cluj-Napoca, in Central Romania, has started expansion in the country, with a first unit in Bucharest, and its seventh in total.

Marty Restaurants has opened an Italian-American restaurant in Sun Plaza shopping center in Bucharest, following a EUR 0.5 million investment which it hopes to recover in three years, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

This is the first of the three openings in Bucharest planned for 2018, said Marcelus Suciu, founder of the chain. He hopes to increase turnover to EUR 15.6 million, from the current EUR 12 million.

