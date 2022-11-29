Business

Marmorosch Bucharest investors estimate EUR 10 mln turnover for the hotel

29 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Marmorosch hotel in downtown Bucharest, officially opened in August 2021, is estimated to reach a turnover of EUR 10 million. The hotel is part of the portfolio of the Apex Alliance group.

The Lithuanian group, which includes several investors alongside Nerijus Numavicius, considered to be the richest man in the Baltic state and owner of several hotels on the local market, estimated a total turnover of EUR 25-30 million by the end of the year. The Marmorosch, therefore, is an essential part of its assets.

“The second half of the year exceeded any growth forecast, and the hotels had an occupancy rate of 85-90%. The Marmorosch hotel’s average occupancy rate was 90%. The hotel contributes 35% of the total monthly revenue,” said Igor Onuţa, operations coordinator and legal representative of Apex Alliance in Romania, cited by Ziarul Financiar. “It is an emblematic hotel for us and for Bucharest. We estimate a turnover of EUR 10 million only at the Marmorosch hotel this year.”

Apex invested almost EUR 120 million so far in the hotels they own. The Marmorosch, with its beautiful Belle Epoque aesthetic and its historical monument status, received EUR 42 million of that amount. Financing came from BCR, the main partner of the Apex Alliance. 

The building initially served as a bank. Founded in 1848, the Marmorosch bank financed many infrastructure projects, including railways, after Romania obtained its independence in 1877. By the 1920s, the Marmorosch was the most important bank in Romania. In 1948, the communist authorities nationalized the bank.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apex Alliance Hotel Management; by Mihai Georgiadi)

Read next
Normal
Business

Marmorosch Bucharest investors estimate EUR 10 mln turnover for the hotel

29 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Marmorosch hotel in downtown Bucharest, officially opened in August 2021, is estimated to reach a turnover of EUR 10 million. The hotel is part of the portfolio of the Apex Alliance group.

The Lithuanian group, which includes several investors alongside Nerijus Numavicius, considered to be the richest man in the Baltic state and owner of several hotels on the local market, estimated a total turnover of EUR 25-30 million by the end of the year. The Marmorosch, therefore, is an essential part of its assets.

“The second half of the year exceeded any growth forecast, and the hotels had an occupancy rate of 85-90%. The Marmorosch hotel’s average occupancy rate was 90%. The hotel contributes 35% of the total monthly revenue,” said Igor Onuţa, operations coordinator and legal representative of Apex Alliance in Romania, cited by Ziarul Financiar. “It is an emblematic hotel for us and for Bucharest. We estimate a turnover of EUR 10 million only at the Marmorosch hotel this year.”

Apex invested almost EUR 120 million so far in the hotels they own. The Marmorosch, with its beautiful Belle Epoque aesthetic and its historical monument status, received EUR 42 million of that amount. Financing came from BCR, the main partner of the Apex Alliance. 

The building initially served as a bank. Founded in 1848, the Marmorosch bank financed many infrastructure projects, including railways, after Romania obtained its independence in 1877. By the 1920s, the Marmorosch was the most important bank in Romania. In 1948, the communist authorities nationalized the bank.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apex Alliance Hotel Management; by Mihai Georgiadi)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced