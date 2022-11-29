The Marmorosch hotel in downtown Bucharest, officially opened in August 2021, is estimated to reach a turnover of EUR 10 million. The hotel is part of the portfolio of the Apex Alliance group.

The Lithuanian group, which includes several investors alongside Nerijus Numavicius, considered to be the richest man in the Baltic state and owner of several hotels on the local market, estimated a total turnover of EUR 25-30 million by the end of the year. The Marmorosch, therefore, is an essential part of its assets.

“The second half of the year exceeded any growth forecast, and the hotels had an occupancy rate of 85-90%. The Marmorosch hotel’s average occupancy rate was 90%. The hotel contributes 35% of the total monthly revenue,” said Igor Onuţa, operations coordinator and legal representative of Apex Alliance in Romania, cited by Ziarul Financiar. “It is an emblematic hotel for us and for Bucharest. We estimate a turnover of EUR 10 million only at the Marmorosch hotel this year.”

Apex invested almost EUR 120 million so far in the hotels they own. The Marmorosch, with its beautiful Belle Epoque aesthetic and its historical monument status, received EUR 42 million of that amount. Financing came from BCR, the main partner of the Apex Alliance.

The building initially served as a bank. Founded in 1848, the Marmorosch bank financed many infrastructure projects, including railways, after Romania obtained its independence in 1877. By the 1920s, the Marmorosch was the most important bank in Romania. In 1948, the communist authorities nationalized the bank.

(Photo source: Apex Alliance Hotel Management; by Mihai Georgiadi)