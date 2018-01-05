Famous DJ proposes to Romanian girlfriend on New Year’s Eve

Markus Schulz, one of the best DJs in the world, has started the New Year with a big step. During his New Year’s Eve performance in Los Angeles, the famous DJ has proposed to his Romanian girlfriend Adina Butar.

Adina said “Yes!” and posted a photo of the special moment on her Facebook page, accompanied by the message: “Happy New Year everyone! 2018 you shine bright from the start.”

The two have been a couple for five years. The wedding is to take place in 2019, in Ibiza, according to local Stirileprotv.ro.

Markus Schulz is a German-American DJ and music producer based in Miami, Florida. He has performed in Romania several times, and is to return for a gig in a Bucharest club in early-February this year.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: Adina Butar on Facebook)