Market value of firms listed on Bucharest bourse reaches EUR 35.5 bln

The market value of the 88 companies listed on the main trading market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has reached RON 165 billion (EUR 35.5 billion) this year, according to BVB.

Over 36.7 million shares issued by 88 companies are traded daily on the Bucharest bourse.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange celebrated yesterday 22 years since its reopening. Share trading on the Romanian bourse resumed on November 20, 1995, some 50 years after the market closed because of the communist regime. Only 6 companies were trading on the BVB in November 1995.

BVB is currently going through the best period in its history, with five listings on the main trading market carried out in less than a year.

Almost 730,000 transactions with over 8.15 billion shares have taken place on the Bucharest bourse this year. They had a cumulated value of RON 10.8 billion (EUR 2.3 billion), according to BVB.

In 2015, the Bucharest Stock Exchange launched the AeRO market for small and medium-sized companies and startups.

