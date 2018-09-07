Dutch PM will meet Romanian president, PM during one-day visit to Bucharest this month

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will pay a visit to Romania on September 12, to talk with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Viorica Dancila about Romania’s upcoming EU Council presidency, the Embassy of Netherlands in Romania announced on Facebook.

Rutte will first meet with Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace. Later the same day, he will also discuss with Viorica Dancila at the Victoria Palace. The visit will end in the evening with a dinner.

“The discussions will focus on the cooperation between Romania and the Netherlands in the political and economic fields, both at bilateral level and within the Union. Romania will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union during the time the UK leaves the European Union and negotiations on the future EU budget will be held,” the Embassy of Netherlands said.

The agenda will also include other current European issues, such as migration and the future of Europe.

Irina Marica, irina.ma[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Embassy of the Netherlands in Romania)