Tenor Mario Frangoulis will come to Bucharest next year for April concert

Tenor Mario Frangoulis will perform for the first time in Romania next year, alongside the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is scheduled for April 20, 2019, and will take place at Sala Palatului in Bucharest.

Mario Frangoulis is a famous tenor with an impressive voice record and excellent technique, with millions of album copies sold around the world.

Born in Africa and raised in Greece, Mario Frangoulis studied in the UK, in London. He was still a student at London’s Guildhall School of Music when Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber gave him the role of Raoul in “Phantom of the Opera,” a performance that was well received by the both the public and the critics. He found the joy of performing opera with the show “The King and I” by Rodger and Hammerstein, alongside the legendary American soprano Barbara Cook and the BBC Orchestra under Wally Harper’s baton. Read more about him here.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest are on sale at Entertix.ro, prices varying between RON 100 (EUR 21.5) and RON 400 (EUR 86).

Irina Marica, [email protected]