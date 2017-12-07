Spanish group Mantor buys new land in Bucharest

Spanish real estate group Mantor, which has four divisions in the local market, has acquired a new plot on the Erou Iancu Nicolae Boulevard area in Northern Bucharest, next to its future residential complex Trastevere.

Mantor has started to work on Trastevere in September. The project will include a six-floor residential complex with 54 apartments on an area of about 6,000 sqm. It requires an investment of EUR 6 million.

The Spanish group has now decided to buy new land in the area to supplement its investment with a new residential complex, with 47 apartments. The new investment is estimated at EUR 6 million. Construction work will begin next spring.

Mantor is also currently working on restoring three houses in Bucharest, including the Mita Biciclista house, and on building a factory in Urlati, near Ploiesti.

(photo source: Trastevere – Il dolce vivere on Facebook)