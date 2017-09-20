Man dies in Bucharest thunderstorm

A thunderstorm that came accompanied by strong wind killed a man in Bucharest on Wednesday evening, September 20. The man was hit by a tree broken by the wind.

Romania’s Capital was under a code yellow for severe weather on Wednesday evening and the authorities prepared for this by shortening the school program and telling people to stay indoors during the storm.

The thunderstorm broke several trees in Bucharest and damaged some cars, but aside from that, it didn’t cause any other significant material damage. However, some other counties in Southern Romania were also affected by the severe weather.

Large hail fell in several areas. In Vaslui county, two men were killed by lightning.

The bad weather is likely going to continue on Thursday, a yellow alert being valid in most of the country. Several counties in Eastern Romania are under code orange for heavy rainfall.

