Romanian film festival in New York adds new venue for 2017 edition

The twelfth edition of the Making Waves: New Romanian Cinema festival takes place this year between November 30 and December 7.

At this year’s edition, the festival has a new partner in New York City, namely the BAMcinématek. It is also continuing its partnership with the Jacob Burns Film Center, the leading film center in Westchester County.

Along with the new partnership, the 2017 edition will also mark a change in format, with different and complementary programs presented in the two partner venues. The festival will start at the Jacob Burns Film Center on Thursday, November 30 and run through December 7. The programs at BAMcinématek will run December 4 to December 7.

The program of the festival is updated here.

Making Waves is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the best in Romanian contemporary cinema, as well as rarely seen classics.

