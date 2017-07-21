Maiden Fair takes place in Western Romania this weekend

The Maiden Fair (Târgul de Fete), the several hundred-year old traditional matchmaking event for young maidens, takes place this weekend at Găina Mountain, in the Avram Iancu commune in Romania’s Alba county. It is usually held around the time of the St. Ilie celebration, marked on July 20.

Today the event is no longer a matchmaking one but an opportunity to preserve and promote traditional culture, crafts and dress, the organizers say.

The public can attend folklore, folk and pop music concerts, fireworks shows and various open-air parties.

The start of the event will be marked by an ensemble of women playing the tulnic (pictured), a long, horn-like instrument typical of the Apuseni Mountains. The Augustin Bena Fanfare will join the opening festivities.

The Avram Iancu commune will host an ethnographic photography exhibition throughout the event, which will see performances from local musicians Vasile Șeicaru, Mircea Vintilă, Vali Șerban and Florin Săsărman. At night, MC and DJ Sega will entertain the public, in a lights and special effects show.

Among the folkloric ensembles performing at the event are Arieșul of Câmpeni, Brădeana Sohodol, Tradiții Uiorene of Ocna Mureș, Doina Mureșului of Arad, Floarea Barcăului of Bihor, among others.

St. Ilie’s Day celebration in Romania – tradition calls for lightning and rain

(Photo source: Vocea Diasporei Facebook Page)

