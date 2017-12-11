Leading Romanian choir starts Christmas tour

The Romanian chamber choir Madrigal – Marin Constantin has begun a winter holidays tour throughout the country.

The tour will end on December 19. The ensemble will deliver concerts in Caracal, Bacău, Bistrița and Tîrgu Mureș, and two performances in Bucharest, scheduled for December 18 and 19 at the Athenaeum.

The program of the concerts will include well-known international pieces but also traditional Romanian carols.

During the break of the Bucharest concerts, the public will be able to attend a recital of several children choirs from all over the country.

The Madrigal – Marin Constantin choir was established in 1963 by conductor Marin Constantin, who passed away in 2011. The choir delivered over 4,100 concerts in Romania and abroad. Its repertoire encompasses pieces of the European Renaissance, Byzantine music, but also international and Romanian contemporary music.

(Photo source: madrigal.ro)

