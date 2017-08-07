The French President Emmanuel Macron will make a one-day visit to Romania on August 24, according to diplomatic sources quoted by local Agerpres. This will be Macron’s first visit to the country.

The French President accepted the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis’ invitation to visit Romania in June, when the two met before a European Council session in Brussels.

The program of the visit is set to include meetings with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Mihai Tudose. The talks will be focused on the bilateral cooperation and French investments in Romania, including the Airbus plant in Ghimbav.

President Francois Hollande, Macron’s predecessor, visited Romania in 2016. Besides the meetings with Romanian officials, Hollande visited the Ghimbav plant and the Research Center in Magurele.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]