New luxury fashion brand opens store in Romania

Luxury fashion brand DSQUARED2 will have its first mono-brand store in Romania, at the ground floor of the JW Marriott Grand Hotel in Bucharest.

The store will be located at the hotel’s entrance, close to the Louis Vuitton store. It will have a retail surface of some 100 sqm and display fashion collections both for men and women, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The hotel’s commercial gallery also hosts Louis Vuitton, Dolce&Gabbana and Valentino stores.

The first DSQUARED2 boutique in Romania will be operated in a franchise system by local company Elis Group Impex, which also owns the multi-brand store Capodopera, on Bucharest’s Unirii Boulevard. The company is owned by Michael and Shlomi Tetruashvili.

The DSQUARED2 store will probably open at the beginning of July.

[email protected]

(photo source: DSQUARED2 on Facebook)