The Romanian fans of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi will have the chance this summer to hear him play live the hit Despacito.

The artist will perform in the Romanian capital during the two-day music festival El Carrusel, which will also bring Colombian reggaeton singer Maluma to Bucharest. The event’s lineup also includes Juan Magan, Robin Schultz, Richy B, Andra, Fly Project, Mandinga and What’s Up.

El Carrusel will take place at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest, on June 30 – July 1. Tickets cost between RON 220 and RON 750 and can be purchased online at Eventim.ro.

Luis Fonsi is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, best known for his 2017 worldwide hit song Despacito, featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee. On April 4 this year, the music video reached five billion views on YouTube, with the song becoming number one in nearly every Latin Billboard chart, and the most viewed video in the world.

The 24 year old Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known by his stage name Maluma, launched his first studio album, Magia, in 2012. The video of the single Obsesión, included in the album, recorded 184 million views on You Tube. The singles Borró Cassette, El Perdedor, and Sin Contrato, from his second album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, entered the Top 10 Billboard Hot Latin Songs.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Luis Fonsi on Facebook)