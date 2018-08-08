Romania has lowest gas prices for household consumers

Romania had the lowest gas price and the fifth-lowest electricity price for household consumers in the European Union in 2017, according to the European statistical office Eurostat.

For the first time Eurostat published prices for electricity and natural gas that are fully comparable across EU member countries. The prices for electricity and gas in the EU can vary according to a range of supply and demand conditions, including the geopolitical situation, the national energy mix, network costs and weather conditions.

The price of household gas ranged from 3 cents in Romania to 12 cents in Sweden. The price for electricity per kilowatt hour paid by households varied between 10 cents in Bulgaria and 28 cents in Belgium. In Romania, the price of electricity was 12 cents per kilowatt hour.

