Louis Vuitton reaches highest sales since entering Romanian market

by Romania Insider
The Louis Vuitton store in Bucharest reached a turnover of RON 31.7 million (EUR 6.8 million) in 2017, up by 13% compared to 2016.

This is the brand’s best result since entering the local market in 2008.

The net profit also increased by 18% and the profit margin reached 25%, according to public data, quoted by local Ziarul Financiar.

Louis Vuitton has a 130 sqm store located in The Grand shopping gallery, at the ground floor of the JW Marriott hotel in Bucharest. The store sells bags, shoes and accessories.

