Louis Vuitton sees higher profit on Romanian market

by Romania Insider
The only Louis Vuitton store in Romania recorded sales of almost RON 28 million (EUR 6.1 million) last year, up from about EUR 5.3 million in 2015, reports local Profit.ro.

Its net profit amounted to RON 7 million (EUR 1.5 million) in 2016, compared to about EUR 1.1 million in the previous year. The French company will take the whole profit as dividends.

The Louis Vuitton store, located in the commercial gallery of the five-star hotel JW Marriott in Bucharest, has managed to record profit every year since it was opened in 2008. The store has nine employees and sells the famous Louis Vuitton bags, whose prices can reach several thousands of euros, as well as shoes, travel items and accessories.

