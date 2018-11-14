Lord of the Dance back to Romania next year for summer show

Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games, the popular show produced by famous Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley, will return to Bucharest in the summer of 2019.

The performance will take place on an outdoor stage at Arenele Romane in Bucharest, being scheduled for June 22, 2019.

Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games means dozens of dancers, special effects, 3D projections, dancing robots, world-class acrobatics and live music. The show premiered in London in 2014. It is now one of the most popular productions of Lord of the Dance, having been played on stages in the US, Canada, Ireland, Germany, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Romania.

Tickets for next year’s performance in Bucharest are already on sale at Iabilet.ro. Until November 29, those interested in the event benefit from a 15% discount, meaning the tickets’ prices vary between RON 170 (EUR 36) and RON 295 (EUR 63).

