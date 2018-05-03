London Stock Exchange Group starts recruiting for support center in Bucharest

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), one of the biggest capital market operators in the world, has started the recruitments for a support center in Bucharest, where it will have at least 200 employees, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

HR services firm Adecco, which handles the recruitment process, has already announced the first open positions.

“Romania offers a well-qualified workforce, solid educational system and good infrastructure,” said Murali Subrahmanyam, business services manager at LSEG.

He added that the group was warmly received by the Government, the foreign investments agency and the local business community.

LSEG is looking to hire IT specialists such as system administrator, web software developer and senior data base manager. The center will be located near the Bucharest Polytechnic University, where LSEG is looking to lease some 3,000 sqm of office space, according to sources on the real estate market.

