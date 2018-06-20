London museum hosts exhibition on Romania in the First World War

A photo-documentary exhibition on Romania’s participation in the First World War is open at the National Army Museum in London until July 15.

The exhibition looks at the years of neutrality (1914-1916), the battles of 1916 on the Entente side, the retreat to Moldavia, the victories of 1917 and the momentous victory of 1918, which offered a strategic foundation to the political unification of all Romanian provinces.

The exhibition includes photographs, maps, uniforms and objects, including original First World War medals.

(Photo: Romanian Cultural Institute in London Facebook Page)

