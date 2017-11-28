London developer builds 200 flats in downtown Bucharest

Real estate developer London Partners, part of an international group active in the local market since 1994, will invest EUR 26 million in the SoHo Unirii residential complex in central Bucharest.

The complex will have 236 apartments, reports local Ziarul Financiar. The construction began this summer, and should be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

SoHo Unirii is located on Verzisori street, near the Unirii Square. It is also close to the Tineretului and Carol parks.

“The Romanian real estate market has attracted our attention a few years ago and, after careful inquiries, we’ve decided to invest. This is a good time to build new homes in Bucharest, especially in an ultra-central area,” said Richard McLaughlin-Duane, London Partners Romania general manager.

(photo source: Soho Unirii on Facebook)