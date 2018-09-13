Romania’s logistics and industrial space inventory reaches 3.4 mln sqm

The modern logistics and industrial space inventory in Romania reached 3.4 million sqm at the end of the first half of 2018.

New facilities totaling some 420,000 sqm are currently under construction and should be delivered by the end of this year, according to real estate consultancy firm CBRE.

The high demand for logistics and industrial facilities has taken the vacancy rate down to 3%. In the first half of this year, about 100,000 sqm of logistics and industrial space were leased but CBRE expects the market to pick up in the second half, when deals totaling 500,000 sqm are expected.

The retail sector and the electronic retail sector in particular have pushed the demand for logistics space up in Romania.

