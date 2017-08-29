Romanian ruling party leader: There is no governmental initiative to adopt euro in 2022

Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Tuesday, August 29, that the Government did not take any action for the country to adopt the euro currency in 2022.

According to him, such a project is not easy, and further evolution is necessary.

“There is a desire, a natural desire. In order to speak of an assumed project we need a serious analysis of the majority, of the entire Parliament, the National Bank, the Government, we need to have a discussion with the President; it is something we all want but it is not a very easy project and we cannot play with it, meaning we can not advance deadlines just for the sake of advancing deadlines,” Dragnea said, reports local News.ro.

Liviu Dragnea’s statement came after Romanian foreign minister Teodor Melescanu said that Romania could join the euro zone in 2022, once the incomes of the country’s poorest citizens rise.

Irina Marica, [email protected]