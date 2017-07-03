18 °C
Bucharest
Jul 03, 19:06

Romanian-born chess grandmaster wins 2017 German Championship

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

Romanian-born chess grandmaster Liviu–Dieter Nisipeanu has won the 2017 edition of the German Championship.

Nisipeanu, who now represents USV TU Dresden, won the championship with seven out of nine possible points, reports local Agerpres.

The competition brought together 40 of the best chess players in Germany.

Liviu–Dieter Nisipeanu was born in Brasov, Romania, in 1976. He started playing chess at the age of 7 and, in 2005, he achieved his greatest performance: he won the gold medal at the European Championship held in Poland. This great achievement brought him on the 15th place in the world, his highest position to date.

Nisipeanu was Romania’s top-ranked player until he transferred to the German federation in 2014.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list