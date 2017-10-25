Canadian group Litens Automotive opens factory in Western Romania

Canadian group Litens Automotive Group, which provides technical solutions for the car industry, opened yesterday its second factory in Europe, in the village of Giarmata, Timis county.

The factory, which covers 7,500 sqm, will initially have 30 employees. Their number will grow to about 250 by 2019.

The Timis factory will take over new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) projects in 2018 and 2019, which means that the number of employees will gradually increase, said Ovidiu Ambrus, Litens Automotive Eastern Europe plant manager in August.

Besides the new factory in Romania, Litens is present in Canada, Germany, Brazil, China, Japan, India, England, France, Italy and South Korea. The group has over 2,000 employees worldwide.

