Lidl Romania removes eggs produced in batteries from local supermarkets

by Romania Insider
Lidl Digital

Supermarket chain Lidl Romania has removed eggs from hens held in batteries from its offer. The retailer only sells eggs from hens held in halls, in free-range system and ecological system, the company announced.

Moreover, the retailer has removed eggs produced in batteries from the ingredients of all products purchased from Romanian suppliers.

A study carried out at Lidl’s request shows that most Romanians (49%) consider free-range eggs as the most suitable for consumption and 33% think the same about ecological eggs.

