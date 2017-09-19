Lidl opens its first pop-up store in Romania

German retailer Lidl has opened the first pop-up store in Romania in the Magheru One building in downtown Bucharest.

It will sell the Esmera clothing collection branded and promoted by Heidi Klum. The store will stay open between September 18 and October 1. Pop-up retail, also known as flash retailing, is a trend of opening short-term sales spaces.

Esmara is Lidl’s clothing brand. The collection was launched simultaneously in 28 countries around the world. Customers can try the products in Lidl’s short-term retail space in the Magheru One building in downtown Bucharest. They can also reserve them online.

The German retailer has over 200 stores in Romania.

