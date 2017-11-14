Lidl builds fifth logistics center in Romania

Local retailer Lidl, part of the German group Schwarz, will build a new logistics center in Romania. The unit will be located in Cordun, near Roman, and will ensure the supply for the retailer’s network in the Earner Romania Moldova region.

The warehouse will have a total built area of 44,960 sqm on a 132,000 sqm land plot. It will serve 50 Lidl stores in the area.

Lidl entered the local market in 2010, when it took over 100 discount Plus stores from the group Tengelmann. It currently owns over 200 supermarkets in Romania.

The retailer reached a turnover of EUR 1.24 billion in 2016 and had over 4.200 employees in Romania.

German group Schwarz also owns the Kaufland discount hypermarket network, the leader of the local retail market.

