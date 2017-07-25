Lidl exports Romanian products worth EUR 30 mln

German retailer Lidl, the third largest company in local retail, exported Romanian products worth EUR 25-30 million to the European Union in 2016, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The value was similar to the one recorded in 2015.

Last week, Lidl launched the first exports of Romanian products for the Balkan thematic week, said Frank Wagner, who leads the Lidl operations in Romania. The four local products that will represent Romania at Lidl’s thematic Balkan week include Timisoreana beer, local corn, vegetable mix (zacusca) and the Sibiu salami.

“We’ve exported more than half million bottles, namely 16 trucks. The products arrived in the Netherlands, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Spain and Ireland,” said Wagner.

Lidl is also one of the largest importers in Romania, bringing products worth hundreds of millions of euros from other markets every year.

