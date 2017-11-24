5.5 °C
Romanian online book retailer invests EUR 3 mln in new book deposit

by Romania Insider
Online book retailer Libris.ro will invest EUR 3 million in building and equipping a new book deposit. This will allow the company to increase its delivery capacity.

The new book warehouse will cover 5,000 sqm and will become operational in 9-12 months. It will host over 3 million books, as well as other products such as writing instruments, music, games, toys or teas.

The retailer currently has a maximum delivery capacity of 3,500 orders per day. The new warehouse will allow Libris.ro to deliver 10,000-12,000 orders per day, the company’s founder Laura Teposu said.

The retailer recorded a turnover of RON 22 million (EUR 4.7 million) in the first nine months of this year, up 20% over the same period last year.

