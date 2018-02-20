Romanian online book retailer sees 14% higher sales in 2017

Romanian online book retailer Libris.ro recorded a turnover of RON 31.2 million (EUR 6.83 million) in 2017, up by 14% compared to 2016.

The average value of an order increased last year by 20% to RON 70 (EUR 15.3), according to the company’s representatives.

Fiction literature, personal development books and children’s books were the best-selling product categories, while the games segment saw the highest growth, of 92%. Some 70% of the retailer’s clients are women and more than 50% of the visits on site come from mobile devices.

This year. Libris.ro will finalize its investment in a book warehouse that will allow it to keep over 3 million volumes in stock. The investment is over EUR 3 million. The new warehouse will allow the retailer to expand its offer, which currently consists of 100,000 titles, over a third of which are in Romanian.

