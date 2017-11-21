Libra Internet Bank increases profit in Romania in Q3

Local lender Libra Internet Bank recorded a net profit of RON 42.4 million (EUR 9.1 million) in the third quarter of this year, almost equal to the profit recorded in the first six months.

The bank’s assets exceeded RON 4.5 billion (EUR 968 million), up 33% compared to the beginning of this year.

The deposits amounted to RON 4.07 billion (EUR 875.8 million) whereas the volume of loans granted to clients reached RON 2.6 billion (EUR 559.5 million). The non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.96% in the third quarter, well below the market average.

Libra Internet Bank has a 50-branch network. Its customers are freelancers, small and medium-sized firms, companies from the real estate and agri-business sector.

