20 °C
Bucharest
Aug 23, 22:53

Romanian lender Libra Internet Bank exceeds 1% share in local banking system

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Local lender Libra Internet Bank exceeded a market share of 1% at the end of June, after its assets went up by 45% year-on-year reaching RON 4.15 billion (EUR 904 million).

The bank’s profit saw a slight decrease during this period, amounting to RON 24 million (EUR 5.2 million), reports local Wall-street.ro. By comparison, the lender had a profit of RON 25 million and assets of RON 2.86 billion (EUR 623 million) in the first six months of 2016.

Libra Internet Bank’s return on assets was almost 0.6% in the first six months of this year, half of the banking system’s average. The non-performing loan ratio amounted to 2.4% in the first six months of this year, well below the market average.

Libra Internet Bank has a network of 50 branches in Romania. Its customers include small companies, freelancers or companies in real estate and agribusinesses.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list