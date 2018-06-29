French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin opens new store in Craiova

French group Leroy Merlin, one of the top DIY retailers in Romania, will open a new store in Craiova on Friday (June 29). Its local network will thus expand to 17 stores.

The retailer aims to further increase presence in Romania targeting more than 30 stores in the next 5-10 years.

Leroy Merlin had about 10 mln clients in 2017. The company entered Romanian market in 2011, when it opened its first store in Bucharest. Further on, the network expanded with the takeover of 15 bauMax stores in 2014.

Leroy Merlin is part of the Adeo group, controlled by the French family Mulliez, who also own Auchan, Kiabi and Decathlon.

