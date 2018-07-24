27 °C
Irish PM Leo Varadkar visits Romania as part of European tour

by Ro Insider
The prime minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, is making an official visit to Romania today, July 24. The visit is part of a European tour with stops in the Croatian capital Zagreb and in Italy.

In Bucharest, he will meet with president Klaus Iohannis, with prime minister Viorica Dăncilă and with the president of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea.

The meeting with president Iohannis is expected to touch on issues such as the bilateral relations, the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union or the Brexit.

(Photo: Leo Varadkar T.D. Facebook Page)

