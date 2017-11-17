Romanian startup exceeds EUR 1 mln turnover

Lensa.ro, a Romanian start-up specialized in contact lenses, sunglasses and eyeglasses, which started with a EUR 500 investment in 2013, has exceeded the threshold of 1 EUR million in sales this year.

“We started the Lensa.ro business in 2013, with EUR 500, in an apartment. We have benefited greatly from the expansion of e-commerce in Romania,” said the Lensa.ro founder Daniel Craciun.

The company chose from the beginning an untapped niche, namely the colored contact lenses. It then started selling sunglasses and eyeglass frames from all the established brands.

Lensa.ro became the first site in Romania authorized by the manufacturer to sell original Ray-Ban sunglasses.

“This year we’ve opened an optical cabinet with modern equipment for consultation and for mounting the lens so that people avoid waiting for 2-3 days until the lenses are mounted in the chosen frames,” Lensa.ro co-owner Florin Nita said.

(photo source: Lensa on Facebook)