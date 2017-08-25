Local currency loans send lending up in Romania

Household and corporate lending increased by 0.5% in Romania in July over the previous month to RON 227.9 billion (EUR 49.7 billion), after an advance of 0.9% in June.

Total lending went up by 5.5% in July compared to July 2016, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

Loans in Romanian currency lei rose by 1.3% in July month-on-month and by 15.7% compared to July 2016. They amounted to RON 138.3 billion (EUR 30.1 billion).

Household loans in foreign currencies increased by 1.3% in July over the previous month to RON 43.3 billion (EUR 9.4 billion) whereas the corporate loans in foreign currencies saw a slight decrease to RON 46.36 billion (EUR 10.1 billion).

In total, household loans in Romania amounted to RON 117.77 billion (EUR 25.6 billion) at the end of July.

