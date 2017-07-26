Lending increases in Romania supported by local currency loans

Loans to households and corporations in Romania rose by 0.9% in June compared to the previous month, reaching RON 226.77 billion (EUR 49.62 billion), after an advance of 0.7% in May. Meanwhile the annual growth pace reached 4.2%, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR).
Loans in local currency lei (RON) went up by 2.5% in June compared to May, reaching RON 136.53 billion (EUR 30 billion), and by 14.7% compared to June 2016.
The household loans in lei increased by 2.4% in June over the previous month and by 21% compared to June 2016 to RON 72.74 billion (EUR 15.9 billion). Corporate loans in lei went up by 2.6% in June over May and by 8.3% compared to June 2016 reaching RON 63.78 billion (EUR 14 billion).
Meanwhile, household loans in foreign currencies dropped by 1.5% in June compared to May amounting to RON 43.8 billion (EUR 9.6 billion). Corporate loans in foreign currencies also decreased by 1.4% in June over May to RON 46.38 billion (EUR 10.1 billion).
At the end of June, the total loans contracted by Romanian households amounted to RON 116.6 billion (EUR 25.5 billion).
