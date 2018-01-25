0 °C
LeasePlan opens service center in Bucharest

by Romania Insider
LeasePlan, the biggest operation leasing company in the world, has selected Bucharest to open a new support service center for its European markets.

LeasePlan Service Center, a new company that will operate this service center, was registered at the Trade Registry in December. The company is looking to rent 3,500 sqm of office space, which would allow it to hire some 400 employees, local Ziarul Financiar reported. One of the locations considered for this center is the Timpuri Noi Square project developed by Vastint.

LeasePlan has already started recruiting for the new center, looking for contacts management specialists who speak Portuguese, Italian, and English.

